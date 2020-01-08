KINGSWOOD, Ky. – Hope Gracelynn McManaway, infant daughter of Chris and Kataushalynn, was born Jan. 1, 2020. She passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Hope is survived by her parents Chris and Kataushalynn McManaway of Tell City; two brothers, Skylar and Isaiah McManaway of Tell City; one sister, Katelynn McManaway of Tell City; grandparents, Jim and Marie McManaway, and Deb and Earl Parker of Tell City; Glenn Duke of Hardinsburg, Ky.; and great-grandparents, Bill and Wilma McManaway of Owensboro, Ky.

Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 11, at noon with Brother Bob Walton officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Haven in Kingswood, Ky. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hillcrest Baptist Church.