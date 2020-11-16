TROY – Hubert E. Ramsey, 83, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 13, 2020, surrounded by family after a lifetime of illness.
He was born in Derby Feb. 16, 1937, son of the late Victor Cecil and Helen (Sodrel) Ramsey.
Hubert was a 1955 graduate of Tell City High School. He was united in marriage on June 6, 1959, to Judy Conner, who survives. He retired as a boilermaker but his life's passion was farming, earning the Progressive Farmer Award for the state of Indiana at the age of 16. Hubert continued to innovate in agriculture throughout his life. In retirement he focused as an arborist, planting over 100,000 native Indiana hardwoods in rows as straight as his corn. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family and was a doting grandfather.
He was a member of Branchville Masonic Lodge 496, Boilermakers Local 374 and attended Berean Baptist Church.
Hubert is survived by his wife, Judy Ramsey of Troy; his children, Kim Woznicki (Rich) of Evanston, Cindy Smith (Larry Rosen) of Danville, Penny Snyder of Troy and Jeremy Ramsey (Sheila Wright) of Troy; his grandchildren, Olivia Land (Allen), Joe Woznicki (Tory), Sam Ramsey (Emily), Eli Smith (Whitney), Rachel Woznicki (Brittany Camp), Emily Johnson (Jake), Lacey Briggs and Alex Ramsey (Kelsey McCallister); and nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Land, Ava Land, Lillian Arnett, Jasper Land, Wyatt Ramsey, Zuri Smith, Dorothy Land, Tommy Woznicki and Ari Smith.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Badger Cemetery, Derby. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or Shriner's Hospital.
.
