OOLITIC – Irene Marie "Sue" (Hubbs) Masterson, 84, of Oolitic, died at 7:59 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Tell City she was the daughter of Charles and Esther (Strahl) Hubbs.
Irene's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday at the church. The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to Right to Life. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.
Published in Perry County News on May 23, 2019