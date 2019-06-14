TELL CITY – Irene Marie "Sue" (Hubbs) Masterson, 84, of Oolitic, died May 20, 2019, at her residence.
Born Dec. 27, 1934, in Tell City, Ind., she was the daughter of Charles and Esther (Strahl) Hubbs. She married E. Robert Masterson on July 31, 1954.
Survivors include three sons, Kelly, Kevin and Kyle; two daughters, Lynn Masterson-Brinegar and Terry Rogan; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, eight sisters and two brothers. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother and a sister.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on June 13, 2019