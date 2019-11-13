Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene "Verlee" Poehlein. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 129 North Sixth Street Cannelton , IN 47520 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

CANNELTON – Irene "Verlee" Poehlein, 98, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at Golden Living Center-Lincoln Hills.

She was born in Tell City on Sept. 6, 1921, to the late Herbert Blinzinger and Elsie (Rhodes) Probus. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Verden G. Poehlein in 1991; three sons, Ralph, Ronald and Christian "Glenward" Poehlein; a grandson, Toni Poehlein; and a brother, Ralph Blinzinger.

Verlee was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ and its Women's Guild. She retired in 1984 from General Electric after 30 years and belonged to the Local Union 805. Verlee and her husband, Verden, ran a dairy farm together until 1969. She enjoyed gardening, watching her hummingbirds, volunteering at church, dancing and playing euchre.

Surviving are her children, Wanda Poehlein (Michael Holman), Tell City and Randall Poehlein (Martha), Cannelton; a brother, Bill Blinzinger, Hawesville, Ky.; grandchildren, Craig Kuntz (Robin), Chris Schnell (Meghan), Mark Poehlein and Teressa Schiemann and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial will follow in Log Church Cemetery, near Deer Creek.

Visitation is Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or AseraCare Hospice.

