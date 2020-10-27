1/1
Jack A. Fischer
1935 - 2020
TELL CITY – Jack A. Fischer, 84, passed away peacefully the evening of Oct. 14, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Jack was born in Tell City on Dec. 4, 1935, to the late Edward and Cecile (Snider) Fischer.
Jack was a 1954 graduate of Tell City High School, where he was a two-sport star athlete. He was awarded a baseball scholarship from Indiana Central College, where he completed a B.S. degree in Education. He also earned a Masters in Education degree from Indiana University.
Jack met his future wife, Margaret (Wening) Fischer, while attending a dance at the Rustic in Jasper. They were united in marriage on Dec. 27, 1958.
Together with Margaret, Jack returned to Tell City, where he taught junior high students at Newman School and Tell City Jr. High. He coached many successful teams of young men in basketball and football and was the track coach for both boys and girls. He touched the lives of hundreds of young students through hunter's education, physical education, athletic teams, health and social studies.
He retired from teaching in 1996 after 37 years of service. Jack was honored to be inducted into the Tell City Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.
Jack was a life-long member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, where he was the Men's Bible Study leader for many years and served on the church council. He served in the National Guard for six years and assisted with Schweizer Fest activities in the early 1960s. He was a past member of the Optimist Club, and Loyal Order of Moose.
In his younger years, Jack was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and watching sports on TV – especially the New York Yankees and IU basketball.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Edward Fischer, and mother, Cecile Fischer.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Margaret Fischer of Tell City; his daughters, Kim Loseff (Steve) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kris Michuda (Joe) of Frankfort, Ill.; and son, Jeff Fischer (Mariann) of Indianapolis; along with grandchildren, Kendall and Kyle Loseff, Nic, Jay and Jacqui Michuda, and Sophie and Lily Fischer.
A private funeral was held Saturday, Oct. 17 at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff McCarn officiating. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of EUCC, 802 10th Street, Tell City. Friends were welcome – masks and social distancing were required.
In his later years, Jack suffered from peripheral neuropathy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to "Heredity Neuropathy Foundation Inc." www.hnf-cure.org or EUCC Church www.tellcityevangelicalucc.org. Condolences may be left at www.zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
parking lot of EUCC
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
October 17, 2020
Such a good man and neighbor. Sympathy to Margaret and family.
Butch and Donna Labhart
