James A. "Jim" Bolin
1951 - 2020
CANNELTON – James A. "Jim" Bolin, 69, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Owensboro, Ky., Regional Health Hospital.
He was born in Tell City, April 19, 1951, son of the late James Edgar and Jessica Mae (Phelps) Bolin.
He is survived by a sister, Joyce (Jim) May of Cincinnati, Ohio; and brother, Brent Bolin, of Adyeville.
Burial will be private in Bolin Cemetery near Cannelton. Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, will be taking care of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Humane Society.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
129 North Sixth Street
Cannelton, IN 47520
(812) 547-2251
