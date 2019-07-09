TELL CITY – James L. "Jim" Simpson, 76, formerly of Tell City, passed away July 5, 2019, at his home in Jeffersonville.
He was born in Tell City, Ind., on Sept. 19, 1942, and was a 1961 graduate of Tell City High School. Jim was a United States Marine Corps veteran, Army veteran and served in the Indiana National Guard for over 20 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 213.
Jim retired in 2005 from the former Willamette Industries in Hawesville, Ky. Jim and his wife, Jo Ann, were former owners and operators of Bettinger Chips and Tell City Pretzels. He had also served the City of Tell City as a councilman.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Tell City and had attended First Baptist Church in Jeffersonville. Jim, fondly referred to as "Buddy" by his friends, enjoyed fixing things, helping people, working in his yard, singing karaoke and playing his guitar.
Surviving are his children, James R. "Richard" Simpson of Tell City and Theresa "Tarrie" Simpson of Jeffersonville; his granddaughters, Hannah and Lexi Simpson; and Jim was looking forward to his great-grandson, Easton Grey, due in August.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Marie (Carter) Simpson; father, James "Virgil" Simpson; mother and step-father, Sara Alberta (Frakes) Puckett and John "Jay" Puckett and sisters, Clara Zilliak and Betty Naegele.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 10, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Dan Hopkins will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. CDT and Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. CDT at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Tell City. Condolences may be left at wwwhuberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on July 11, 2019