James Odell Roettger Sr.

Service Information
Nass & Son Funeral Home
208 Main Street
Huntingburg, IN
47542
(812)-683-2233
Obituary
Send Flowers

HUNTINGBURG – James Odell Roettger, Sr., age 86, of Huntingburg passed away at 2:40 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Stendal.
Funeral services for James Odell Roettger Sr. were Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Stendal. Pastor Ed Wicks will officiate at the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Stendal. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com.
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.