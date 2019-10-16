HUNTINGBURG – James Odell Roettger, Sr., age 86, of Huntingburg passed away at 2:40 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Stendal.
Funeral services for James Odell Roettger Sr. were Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Stendal. Pastor Ed Wicks will officiate at the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Stendal. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com.
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 17, 2019