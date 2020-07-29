1/
James Roy Chesterfield Sr.
1947 - 2020
BICKNELL – James Roy Chesterfield Sr., 73, of Bristow went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 24, 2020.
He was born in Sullivan on June 12, 1947.
James was an ordained minister and enjoyed the ministry; he attended Hosanna Ministries. He was also employed as a truck driver and loved spending time with his family and church family.
James is survived by his children, Georgena Bobe (James R. Blake Jr.) of Bristow and James Chesterfield (Heather), also of Bristow; his three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
James was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Georgena (Purcell) Chesterfield.
Burial will be at a later date in Asbury Cemetery in Bicknell.

Published in Perry County News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
