James T. "Jim" Rice
1948 - 2020
TELL CITY – James T. "Jim" Rice, 72, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Owensboro, Ky., on June 30, 1948, to the late J.T. Rice, and Mary Jo (Batie) Rice. Jim is preceded in death by an infant brother, Dennis Harlan Rice. Jim's upbringing was far from being an only child as he was surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends with whom he was close.
Jim was united in marriage on Aug. 3, 1968, to Kris Sandage. He graduated from Tell City High School in 1966 and attended both Indiana University (Bloomington) and Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Ky. He dedicated most of his working years to public service. Jim started his career working for The Job Corps division of the Forest Service in both Indiana and Kentucky. He spent the majority of his career as a dedicated Probation Officer for Perry County, a role in which he served from 1981 until his retirement in 2013.
Throughout the years, Jim explored and excelled in many areas included writing, drawing, playing the saxophone, swimming, running and gardening. He was an avid reader his entire life and had a thirst for knowledge. In recent years, he found joy in playing golf, listening to opera, online Scrabble, solving sudokus, watching movies and being a good lap for his dogs, Daphne and Dewey and cat, Dr. Grey. Most of all, he deeply valued relationships with his family and friends. He was known for his approachability, great sense of humor and skilled storytelling. He'll be remembered as a loving and fun husband, dad, grandfather (Pappy), nephew, cousin and friend. Jim will be missed by many.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Kris Rice of Tell City; his daughters, Jamie Rice Henig (Dan) of Portland, Ore, and Maryann "Poppy" Rice of Louisville, Ky.; his granddaughters, Ariella and Sasha Henig; and his beloved aunts, Janice Batie Fry of Eaton Rapids, Mich., and Janet Rice Craig of Shepardsville, Ky.
There will be no services at this time, given the health risks surrounding travel. Jim preferred warm weather anyway. The family is hopeful that a memorial gathering will be safe for everyone by spring or early summer 2021 and will follow up with details at a later time. Huber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Perry County Humane Society.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
