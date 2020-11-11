TELL CITY – Jamon L. Burchett, 23, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with his illness.
He was born in Owensboro, Ky., on July 23, 1997.
A 2016 graduate of Tell City High School, Jamon was active in football, basketball and baseball for the Marksmen. He was attending college to become an electrician.
Jamon enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He was a fan of the University of Kentucky and the Cincinnati Reds, after his brother converted him from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Jamon was known to know a little bit about everything. He enjoyed figuring out how things worked. He was smart and courageous while being protective over his family and friends. Jamon had a "never give up" attitude during his illness; fighting to live not so much for himself but for his parents and brother, that he worried and cared for deeply.
Surviving are his parents, Rich and Julie Burchett of Tell City; his brother, Travis Burchett of Tell City; his grandmother, Brenda Vetter of Gallipolis, Ohio; his uncles, Jeff Sams (Shannon) and Ritchie Burchett (Heather), both of Albany, Ky.; his aunt, Erin Hinkle (Ben) of Lewisport, Ky.; his constant companion, Bentley; and several cousins, great-aunts and uncles.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Rex Bomgardner, Phyllis Gaynor and Johnny Burchett.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Sheila Rearden will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jamon Burchett Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Perry County Community Foundation with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
While attending the funeral home, a mask is to be worn and social distancing is appreciated.