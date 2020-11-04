1/1
Jane L. Sibrel
1933 - 2020
1/1
TELL CITY – Jane L. Sibrel, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2020.
She was born in Muhlenberg County, Ky., on Sept. 17, 1933, daughter of the late Fred and Grace (Stobaugh) Loney.
Also preceding her in death was her husband of 49 years, Marion Sibrel; daughter, Sharon Sibrel Stepro; and sisters, Gloria Dean Braun and Dorothy Dukes.
Jane was a 1951 graduate of Greenville (Kentucky High School). She married Marion Sibrel on Dec. 22, 1962, at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Owensboro, Ky.
She was a charter member of Tell Street Baptist Church, accepting Christ as her Lord and Savior on June 13, 1965, and was baptized at the age of 32.
Jane retired from Tell City Chair Company in 1996, having also worked from 1951-1963 at General Electric in Owensboro, Ky. She was faithful in sending birthday, anniversary and get-well cards to her friends and relatives.
She is survived by daughters, Elaine Triplett (Fred) of Cana Winchester, Ohio, and Phyllis Kiely (Mike) of Radcliff, Ky.; her granddaughters, Sharon, Marissa and Daria Kiely; sister, Ann Walker of Greenville, Ky.; brother-in-law, Earl Sibrel of Cannelton; many nieces and nephews, including "Sug" Applegate, who cared for her.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Church, Tell City, formerly Tell Street Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
