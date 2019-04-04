LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Janet Ann Rassner, age 82 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born June 21, 1936, in Derby, Ind. Daughter to the late Charles Arthur and Muriel (George) Ramsey. She was preceded in death by sisters, Roberta Jean Ramsey and Betty Lou Ramsey.
Janet was a member of the Catholic faith and attended St. Bartholomew's Church in Louisville. She worked as a processing clerk at National City Processing Company until her retirement. Janet loved cooking, gardening, spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Most of all, she loved beating her sisters at a hot hand of Canasta.
She is survived by her daughters, Jody (Jeremy) Schultz and Lisa Rassner-Smith; sisters, Linda VanNoy, Wanda (Joe) Kramer, Christine Greene, Bonnie Agnello, JoElla (Mike) Shelly; her brothers, Lee (Jane) Ramsey and Charles Ramsey; her grandchildren, Jasmine Smith, Gary Smith Jr. and great-grandson Braxton Smith; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Ky. Mass of celebration will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Central Time at St. Augustine Catholic Church 18020 Lafayette St, Leopold, IN 47551, with burial to follow in Derby Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the (www.alz.org). Please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com to leave a special message for the family.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 8, 2019