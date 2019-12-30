Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet L. Hyatt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Janet L Hyatt, 84, of Tell City passed away Dec. 16 at Owensboro Hospital after a stroke.

Born in Dallas, Iowa, in 1935, she attended Dallas High School, where she played basketball and led cheers and later married her high school sweetheart Wayne E. Caldwell, becoming mother to two sons and a daughter. After a residence of many years in Iowa and later Arizona, Janet returned to the Midwest, living and working in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and finally retiring in 2010 to be near her son in Tell City.

A lifelong lover of poetry and music, Janet enjoyed playing her Thomas organ and collecting CDs. She was especially fond of country and western music as well as old-timey mountain music, and often composed lyrics for the enjoyment of her family and friends.

In her middle age, she discovered that her great-grandfather had been a Native American and so she pursued genealogy as well as Native American history for most of her life thereafter, writing Native-themed poetry and recording her family's lore.

She loved cooking for – and with – her children and collected cookbooks from the 1930s and '40s, often recreating old recipes to perfection with modern ingredients.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marv Hyatt of Dallas, Iowa; her husband Wayne; her youngest child, David; and her elder brother, Jackie Lee Hyatt. She is survived by her son, Larry Caldwell of Tell City; her daughter, Sandy House of Langlois, Ore.; her granddaughters, Angela House of Indonesia and Amanda Hutchinson of Seattle, Wash.; her sisters Judy Konrad of Indianola, Iowa, and Kathleen Law of Maxwell, Iowa; and numerous nephews and nieces, who are the loving children and grandchildren of all her siblings.

Published in Perry County News on Dec. 30, 2019

