TELL CITY – Janet M. Lemaire, 85, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
She was born March 1, 1935, in Tell City, daughter of Jacob and Helen (Fournier) Harpenau.
She married Tunny Wm. Lemaire on Oct. 23, 1954, at St Paul's Church.
Janet was employed at Bruggeschmidt's Grocery and Tell City Chair office. She moved to Princeton in 1955. Was a Girl Scout Leader, seamstress and sold Tupperware. She moved back to Tell City in 1974. She worked for the USDA, Rural Development, as a technician in Princeton, Rockport, Tell City and Booneville, then specialist, traveling to all offices within the State as a program analyst for several years, then retired in 2003.
Janet was a member of D of I for 40+ years; Oblates of St. Benedict; active in T.C. Historical Society (President from 2007-2009), Council of Agencies, St. Paul Catholic Church, Friday Book Club and enjoyed playing cards. Most important was her love for being with family and friends.
Preceded in death by twin daughters, Lynda and Brenda, at birth (1960); husband, Tunny Wm. Lemaire (1968); grandson, Thomas Jason Williams (2002); son, Archie Wm. Lemaire (2003); brother, Charles Harpenau (2020). Her parents, father, Jacob Harpenau, (1948); mother, Helen Fournier Harpenau Hagedorn (1995) and stepfather, Nicholas Hagedorn (2001).
Janet is survived by her daughters, Barbara Williams and husband, Tom, of Princeton, Susie James and husband, Kevin, of Leopold, and Cathy Leclere and Jerel Craig of Tell City; her grandchildren, Angie (Paul) White of Prosper, Texas, David Williams of Princeton; Elizabeth (Aaron) Neyhouse of Princeton, Adam (LeAnna) James of Magnet, Curtis James and Lauren Downs of Leopold, Jeremy (Dana) Leclere of Tell City, Jacob Lemaire of Somerset, Ky., Isaac Lemaire of Largo, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Austin and Cody White of Prosper, Texas, Dalen Williams, Tyler (Peyton) Williams, Brianna Meyer and Nicholas Williams of Princeton, Wyatt Craig of Tell City, Ethan Leclere and Makayla of Lewisport, Ky., and Damon Zuelly of Tell City, Maddox, Deaken and Ryker James of Magnet, William James and Harrison Huckabee of Leopold, Everleigh Lemaire of Somerset, Ky.; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton and Carmen Martin of Princeton; brothers, Robert (Janice) Harpenau of Troy, David (Judy) Harpenau of Columbus, Timothy (Diane) Hagedorn of Dayton, Ohio, and Mark (Karen) Hagedorn of Kingston Spring, Tenn.; sisters, Mary A. Becher/Weyer of Ferdinand, and Kris "Jackie" Harpenau of Evansville.
The funeral Mass will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery.
Please note if you are attending the funeral home for visitation, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to comply with the state mandate and the wishes of the family.
Donations may be made to St Paul Catholic Church or St. Mary Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.