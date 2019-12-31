Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Marlene (Kellems) LaGrange. View Sign Service Information Dillman-Green Funeral Home - Marengo 120 E. Water Street Marengo , IN 47140 (812)-365-2155 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on Jan. 26, 1938, in Jasper to the late Elvern L. and Lizzie (Polen) Kellems.

Janet graduated from Birdseye High School in 1956. She received her Bachelor's degree in education from Evansville University and a Master's Degree in Special Education from the University of Louisville.

She taught second grade and reading at Holy Family Elementary in New Albany.

Janet taught Learning Disability classes at various schools in Jefferson County, Ky., including, Fairdale, Blue Lick, Okolona and Luhr. She enjoyed traveling – she visited all fifty states and eight European countries.

After leaving the teaching profession, she worked as a realtor with Prudential Parks & Weisberg Realtors.

She also enjoyed working at the Iroquois library in Louisville, Ky.

Janet spent the majority of her life living in Louisville, Ky., with her husband, Jerry, who retired from General Electric and her son Brad.

Janet and Jerry had a second home near St. Croix, which became their primary residence in 2004.

She was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Elvern and Lizzie Kellems.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Joseph LaGrange, and her son, Bradley Joseph LaGrange.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial followed in the Holy Cross church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Perry County Humane Society.

