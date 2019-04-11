Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janette Arnold. View Sign

TELL CITY – Janette Arnold, 57, passed away April 9, 2019.

She was born in Gwensboro, Ky., on March 15, 1962, to the late Rondal Huffines and Tavie (Brooks) Huffines Bowman. Also preceding her in death was her son, Adam Marshall.

Janette and her husband, Larry, owned and operated Shur-Way Towing in Tell City. She was a member of Hew Hope Baptist Church in Hawesville, Ky. Janette enjoyed fishing, being at home and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Arnold of Hawesville, Ky.; a son, Jeremy Flener (Beth Fuqua) of Hawesville, Ky.; brother, Gary Huffines (Peggy) of Tell City; and four grandchildren, Naomi Flint, Kristi Flener and Heaven and Alex Kellems.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. CDT on Saturday, April 13, at Huber Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cloverport Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Animal Shelter. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hyberfuneralhome.net.

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

Published in Perry County News on Apr. 15, 2019

