GRANDVIEW – Janette LaGrange, 93, passed away Sept. 27, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
She was born in Grandview on July 26, 1927, to the late Henry and Golda Mae (Bailey) Webb. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Francis Louis LaGrange; sisters, Helen Roberts and Frances "Hanky" Blake; and brother, Bob Webb.
Janette had retired from General Electric and enjoyed painting. As a proud resident of Grandview, she was Grand Marshall of the Grandview Fall Festival Parade, where she was recognized as the longest continually living resident. Janette also won many trophies from her prize-winning pecan pies.
An identical twin, Janette and her sister, Jean, would enjoy going to Twins Fest in Twinsburg, Ohio. Janette and Jean were inseparable and normally dressed alike, making it hard to tell them apart.
Surviving is her twin sister, Jean Batie of Tell City; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Jack Masterson will officiate. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans
. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Anyone visiting the funeral home should wear a mask and social distancing is appreciated.