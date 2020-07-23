TELL CITY – Janice C. Jones, 77, passed away, July 16, 2020.
She was born in Boston, Mass., daughter of the late Edwin Anthony and Susan Ann (Ferullo) Zwirble. Also preceding her in death was her son, David Michael Reska.
Janice earned her Bachelors in nursing and retired as an RN in 2002. She was of Catholic faith, enjoyed reading, crocheting, listening and playing music. Being Italian, she loved to cook and was good at it. She was known for her spunk and being a prankster. She will also be remembered for always taking care of people. Janice loved being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Deborah Case of Lewisport, Ky., Richard Reska of Lewisport, Ky., Edwin Anthony Raye (Kelly) of Apex, N.C., and Janice Susan Matilda "Janie" Kerr (Jaysen) of Lewisport, Ky.; sisters, Susan Bruzzese of Everett, Mass., Pamela Botte of Peabody, Mass., and Marilyn Racca of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her nine grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Reska, Leonard Holloway, Jon-Matthew Board, Jesse Carmen Reska, Piper Ann, Maxwell and Logan Raye, and Audrianna McManaway.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
