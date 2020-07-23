1/1
Janice C. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Janice C. Jones, 77, passed away, July 16, 2020.
She was born in Boston, Mass., daughter of the late Edwin Anthony and Susan Ann (Ferullo) Zwirble. Also preceding her in death was her son, David Michael Reska.
Janice earned her Bachelors in nursing and retired as an RN in 2002. She was of Catholic faith, enjoyed reading, crocheting, listening and playing music. Being Italian, she loved to cook and was good at it. She was known for her spunk and being a prankster. She will also be remembered for always taking care of people. Janice loved being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Deborah Case of Lewisport, Ky., Richard Reska of Lewisport, Ky., Edwin Anthony Raye (Kelly) of Apex, N.C., and Janice Susan Matilda "Janie" Kerr (Jaysen) of Lewisport, Ky.; sisters, Susan Bruzzese of Everett, Mass., Pamela Botte of Peabody, Mass., and Marilyn Racca of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her nine grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Reska, Leonard Holloway, Jon-Matthew Board, Jesse Carmen Reska, Piper Ann, Maxwell and Logan Raye, and Audrianna McManaway.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Huber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved