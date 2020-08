Or Copy this URL to Share

DALE – Janice "Elaine" Werne, 67, of Dale, passed away at 8:50 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 25, 1953, in Dubois County. She is survived by her husband, Donald Werne; three daughters, three sisters, one brother, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Janice "Elaine" Werne will be held at the Gentryville United Methodist Church for the family and extended family.

