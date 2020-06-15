EVANSVILLE – Jared L. Roth age 34, of Evansville passed away at 1 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Jared was born August 28, 1985, in Evansville to Sharon Seitz Lemond and Denny Roth. He graduated from South Spencer High School in 2004 and then attended the University of Southern Indiana.
Jared is survived by his mother, Sharon Seitz Lemond of Newburgh and father, Denny Roth (Sandy); his grandfather, Delano Roth; his brothers, Morgan Lemond and Clay Roth; aunts, Kimberly Crane (Steve) and Brenda Kinder; uncle, Steve Seitz; and many cousins.
Jared is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Sue Seitz and grandmother, Mary (MeMe) Roth; stepfather, Mark Lemond; and uncle, Jerry Kinder.
The family is comforted by the fact that Jared is at peace now – which is all he ever wanted.
His humor, loving heart and huge smile will be missed by all.
A private service was held on Monday, June 8.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, 1417 N. Stockwell Rd., Evansville, IN. 47715
Arrangements were handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.