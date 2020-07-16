PALESTINE, Ill. – Jeanine "Nene" Taylor, 58, of Tell City went to be with our Lord on July 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Ky.

Jeanine was born December 2, 1961, in Sullivan to James Robert "Bob" Stitt and Mary Ann (Hill) Stitt.

A 1980 graduate of Robinson High School, she later attended Lincoln Trail College, but her real interest was in weather. She was, after all, a true "storm tracker." She was also a huge sports fan; a veritable walking sports encyclopedia, and enthusiastically followed both college football and basketball. Though many in her family bled Chicago Cubs blue and red, she stayed loyal and true to her beloved St. Louis Cardinals!

We who are left behind (including her beloved fur baby, Lucky) will remember Jeanine's generous and giving heart, gentle spirit, endurance and strength. She experienced challenge after challenge throughout her life, but she never gave up or complained. May we carry ourselves with the same tenacity of spirit with which she lived day after day. We will forever miss her and the light she brought into any and every situation.

Jeanine married David A. Taylor Sr. in August many years ago, and he survives. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Ann Stitt of Robinson, Ill.; sisters, Marla (Joe) Pisarek of New Berlin, Ill., and Jillonne Kaufman of Casey, Ill.; nieces, Jacqueline Blakley of Champaign, Ill., and Shelby Kaufman of Casey, Ill.; great-nieces, Julia and Maddie Blakley of Champaign, Ill.; step-daughters, Melissa Taylor of Jasper, Tracey Ford of Cannelton and Stephanie (Jody) Smith of Tell City; step-son, David A.Taylor Jr. of Tell City; as well as many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Robert Stitt; maternal grandparents, Marlin and Fanchion Hill; grandfather, Frank Stitt; and nephew, Jason Eaton.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 14, at the Palestine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to her memorial fund, with checks made payable to "Goodwine Funeral Homes." Envelopes will be available at the cemetery. The Goodwine Funeral Home in Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store