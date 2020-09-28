1/1
Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Kast
1958 - 2020
TELL CITY – Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Kast, 61, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Tell City on Oct. 1, 1958, son of Allen V. Kast, who survives him, and the late Nancy L. (Jenkins) Kast. Also preceding him in death was his son, J. Andrew "Andy" Kast.
Jeff was a 1976 graduate of Tell City High School and had been working as a journeyman mechanic at Domtar, in Hawesville, Ky., where he had been employed for several years.
He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1172, where he had been Past Grand Knight and was a 4th Degree member of Assembly 2065.
Jeff was looking forward to retiring next year, where he hoped to visit his children more often and continue his passion of traveling and scuba diving.
Surviving are his children, Kris Kast (Cristina "K.Q.") of Nashville, Tenn., and Lindsay Kast of Long Beach, Calif.; father, Allen V. Kast of Tell City and sisters, Joan Esarey (Gary) and Janet Wagner (Chris), both of Tell City.
Visitation was on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with a Knights of Columbus memorial service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to J. Andrew "Andy" Kast Memorial Scholarship for Mental Health Advocacy.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family athuberfuneralhome.net
During visitation, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Your understanding is appreciated.

Published in Perry County News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
