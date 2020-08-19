OWENSBORO, Ky. – Jerome Lee Hoesli, 85, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, under the care of Hospice, at his son's home in Leopold, Mo.

Born to the late Clarence and Marie (Kluesner) Hoesli on June 16, 1935, Jerry, as he was known to most, was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the American Legion. While stationed in California with the Army, he married Gail Ennis in 1957 and started a family before moving back to his hometown of Tell City. Never shying away from hard work, or a stranger to any tool, Jerry worked at Hoesli Lumber, Foertsch Construction and owned his own business, Jerry's Electric, where he retired in 2005. Though retired, Jerry never really stopped working and could always be found helping family and friends on any number of projects. Jerry loved to travel. In his retirement, he got the chance to travel throughout the country, especially relishing those trips to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marie (Kluesner) Hoesli; brothers, Bob, Ted, Jim and Patrick; and sisters, Diane Hoesli and Marilyn Heckel.

Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Gail (Ennis) Hoesli; daughter, Patty [Mark] Cassidy; son, Ted [Maria] Hoesli; and daughter, Kathy [Jeff] Philipps; as well as brothers Larry, Jack, Mike, and Steve and sisters Linda Parks, June Kress, Mary Anderson and Vicki Moss. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren, Heather Cassidy, Candice Cassidy, Dustin Hoesli, Jerome Philipps, Elaura Haynes, Amy Figueroa and Emily Hayden; as well as 15 great-grandchildren, Callon and Sula Cassidy-Robinson, Anthony, Emilee and Olivia Martin, Avery, Skyler, Blaine, Talon, Aspen, Quinton and Landric Hoesli, with another on the way, Shea and Sonora Haynes, and Myla Hayden.

A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Tell City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky and/or Southeast Hospice of Missouri.

