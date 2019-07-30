TELL CITY – Jerome "Jerry" Tempel, 67, passed away July 27, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side in Bloomington.
Born Oct. 12, 1951, in Huntingburg, Ind., to the late Gervase and Irene (Schaefer) Tempel. He was united in holy marriage to Linda (Ziegelgruber) Tempel on June 19, 1971. Jerry served in the US Marine Corps and was a member of Boilermakers Local 374 and Assistant Business Agent for Local 374. He enjoyed spending time with his family, coin collecting, the outdoors and sports.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Carrie Tempel of Bloomington, Jeremy Tempel of Bloomington, and Dawn Kelley of Fair Oaks, Calif.; siblings, Terry Tempel (Janie) of Derby, Dan Tempel (Jackie) of Evansville, Pat Tempel (Shirley) of Branchville, Greg Tempel (Shelia) of Tell City, Mark Tempel of Tell City, and Sherri Wigginton (Mike) of Evansville; and six grandchildren, Veronica, Jerome, Ben, Sam, Mateo and Milo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Comfort Warriors.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 1, 2019