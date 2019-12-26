CANNELTON – Jerry L. Wahl, 63, formerly of Cannelton, passed away Dec. 18, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.
He was born in Tell City on June 24, 1956, to the late Sylvester William Wahl Sr., and Gloria Dean (Poore) Wahl, who survives.
Jerry was a 1974 graduate of Cannelton High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Evansville. He was self-employed in delivery service, currently working at The Cottage, a flower shop in Evansville. Jerry enjoyed reading and watching sports.
Survivors include his mother, Gloria D. Wahl of Cannelton; sisters, Randa Hawa (Adib) of Newburgh and Sharla Dillon (Terry) of Nashville, Tenn.; and a brother, "Hoke" Wahl Jr. of Tell City.
Jerry will be laid to rest, privately, in Cliff Cemetery, Cannelton. Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfunerlhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 23, 2019