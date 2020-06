CANNELTON – Jerry Lee Hinton, 54, passed away June 10, 2020.He was born in Tell City on September 30, 1965, to Gloria James, who survives.Jerry was a graduate of Tell City High School and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.Surviving is his son, Jeremy Bryant of Cannelton; his parents, Charles and Gloria James of Troy; a brother, Daren James of Troy; sisters, Pam Vaughn of Huntingburg and Faye Schneider of Celestine; his grandchildren, Alex and Abigail Bryant-Miller, Naomi Cole, Josie Bryant and Jenson Rush; a niece, Kelsey Hinton of Dale; and great-niece, Karilyn Kress.Preceding him in death was a brother, Charlie James.There will be no services. Huber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.