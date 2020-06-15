Jerry Lee Hinton
1965 - 2020
CANNELTON – Jerry Lee Hinton, 54, passed away June 10, 2020.
He was born in Tell City on September 30, 1965, to Gloria James, who survives.
Jerry was a graduate of Tell City High School and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his son, Jeremy Bryant of Cannelton; his parents, Charles and Gloria James of Troy; a brother, Daren James of Troy; sisters, Pam Vaughn of Huntingburg and Faye Schneider of Celestine; his grandchildren, Alex and Abigail Bryant-Miller, Naomi Cole, Josie Bryant and Jenson Rush; a niece, Kelsey Hinton of Dale; and great-niece, Karilyn Kress.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Charlie James.
There will be no services. Huber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

Published in Perry County News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
129 North Sixth Street
Cannelton, IN 47520
(812) 547-2251
