CANNELTON – Jim Burst, 63, passed away Sept. 20, 2020, at U of L Hospital.
He was born in Tell City on Dec. 5, 1956, son of the late Edward "Ed" Burst and Doris Yvonne (Weatherholt) Burst, who survives. Preceding him in death were siblings, Cheryl Freeman, Mary Ann Cash, Michelle Riley, Chris and Mark Burst.
Jim worked in construction and logging. He was a self-proclaimed "mountain man" who loved to live off the land and use anything around him that he could. Jim was a craftsman, making knives and gun restoration. He enjoyed arrowhead hunting, metal detecting and "tomahawk" throwing.
Surviving are his children, Jamie Denton (Chris) of North Port, Fla., Shane Burst (Ami Walls) of Tell City, Stefanie Thompson of Louisville, Ky., and Andrea Thompson (Jason Ijames) of Island, Ky.; his mother, Doris Yvonne Burst of Cannelton; his grandchildren, Hannah and Kirsten Denton, Levi Hendershot, Keaton Walls, Lorelei and Connor Ijames; sisters, Rosie Powers (Mitch) of Hawesville, Ky., and Carla Harlen of Tell City; brothers, Charles "Bud" Burst (Sandy) of Cannelton and Mike Burst of Tell City.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
While visiting the funeral home, a mask is to be worn and social distancing is appreciated. Thank you for your cooperation.