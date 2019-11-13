Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann (Howard) Bailey. View Sign Service Information Gibson & Son Funeral Home Inc 275 Court Square Hawesville , KY 42348 (270)-927-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

HAWESVILLE, Ky. – Jo Ann (Howard) Bailey, 83, passed away Nov. 10, 2019, at her home. Jo Ann was born on April 4, 1936, in Letart, W.Va., to the late Arnold and Marcella Louise Roush Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Bailey, four brothers Denny, Harry, Arnold and Charles, and a brother-in-law, Randy Hill.

She loved her church family at Freewill Baptist Church in Cannelton. She was passionate about God and family.

She worked at a Woolworth Dime Store and then at a fancy restaurant where she broadened her cooking abilities. She was a beautiful soul, and prided on her family and loves one, instilling many values regarding God, compassion, kindness and love.

Survivors include three children, Victor Adkins, Linda Hill and Susanna Adkins; she also raised as her own children, Wanda Bailey Underhill, Shawn Bailey, Brian Bailey, Joseph Bailey and Ronald Bailey; a brother, Joseph (Jane) Howard in Florida; two sisters, Mary Barncard and Patty (Norman) Brandeberry, both of Mich. She is known as "Mamaw" to Wendy (Tracy) Feutz, Charlie Hill and Adam (Tiffany) Hill. She has many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was an aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Services for Jo Ann were Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Freewill Baptist Church in Cannelton. Burial will be at a later date. Jo Ann's family greeted friends until service time Tuesday at the church. The family asks that all donations be made to Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville, Ky., to help with funeral cost. Online condolences may be left for Jo Ann's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com. Published in Perry County News on Nov. 14, 2019

