1/
Joan M. Boehm
1930 - 2020
TELL CITY – Joan M. Boehm, 90, of Tell City passed away Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home.
Born in Mariah Hill on March 28, 1930, to the late Joseph and Ada (Springston) Arnold. She married Nester Boehm on Aug. 28, 1948, who preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 1986.
She was employed for 23 years at General Electric and retired from Abbey Press after 10 years.
Joan was a member of St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church in New Boston for many years and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed quilting and seeing people at lunch at Julie's and the Freezer.
She is survived by her son, David (Tina) Boehm of New Boston; her grandchildren, Crystal (Xyan) Adkisson, Jared (Carmen) Boehm and Aaron Boehm; and a great-grandchild on the way.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Nester, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Prior, Marcella Evans, Edward Arnold, Eugene Arnold, Helen Logsdon, Mable Leibring, Delores Gries and Mary Beamen.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church in New Boston with burial in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be left on line at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
NOV
14
Visitation
08:30 - 09:15 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church
