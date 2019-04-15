Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TELL CITY – Joan T. Picou, 68, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Corydon.

She was born in Evansville on Aug. 16, 1950. Her parents were the late Paul and Catherine (Alvey) Miller.

Joanie was a graduate of the former Rex Mundi High School and also had a degree from Daymar College. She had worked for Farbest Foods, Masterbrand, Aristokraft and had operated a housecleaning service. She attended St. Augustine Catholic Church and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Surviving are her children, Tammie Picou (Jeff Albin) of Cannelton, Amanda Norris (James) of Irvington, Ky., and Nathan Picou of Dale; her siblings, Lynda Miller of Evansville, Marilyn Myers (Bill) of Denver, Colo., Randy Miller (Carol) of Evansville and Dan Miller (Mary) of Boston, Mass.; her grandchildren, Hannah Kellems, Tyler Glasgow, Davon Battreal, Landon Picou, Malia and Claire Kleeman, Alicia, Alexis, Jacob and Ariana Norris.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a daughter, Andrea Marie Picou.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Brian Esarey will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, will be assisting the family with these arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church or Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left at TELL CITY – Joan T. Picou, 68, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Corydon.She was born in Evansville on Aug. 16, 1950. Her parents were the late Paul and Catherine (Alvey) Miller.Joanie was a graduate of the former Rex Mundi High School and also had a degree from Daymar College. She had worked for Farbest Foods, Masterbrand, Aristokraft and had operated a housecleaning service. She attended St. Augustine Catholic Church and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.Surviving are her children, Tammie Picou (Jeff Albin) of Cannelton, Amanda Norris (James) of Irvington, Ky., and Nathan Picou of Dale; her siblings, Lynda Miller of Evansville, Marilyn Myers (Bill) of Denver, Colo., Randy Miller (Carol) of Evansville and Dan Miller (Mary) of Boston, Mass.; her grandchildren, Hannah Kellems, Tyler Glasgow, Davon Battreal, Landon Picou, Malia and Claire Kleeman, Alicia, Alexis, Jacob and Ariana Norris.Preceding her in death were her parents and a daughter, Andrea Marie Picou.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Brian Esarey will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, will be assisting the family with these arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church or Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close