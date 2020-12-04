1/1
JoAnn F. Lutgring
1927 - 2020
ST. MARKS – JoAnn F. Lutgring, 93, of St. Marks passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus.
She was born on April 30, 1927, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Froehlich) Feldpausch. She was the first of three daughters and three sons and graduated in 1945 from Marion Heights Academy in Ferdinand. After graduation, JoAnn worked in the payroll department at General Electric in Tell City until she married Charles J. Lutgring who preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church, Matrix Lifeline, Perry County Right to Life, Perry County Council of Agencies, Catholic Charites, St. Mark's Cemetery, Tri-Kappa and the After-School Reading Program at Perry Central.
Before moving into Oakwood Health Campus, JoAnn could always be found reading, feeding her birds, helping others and daily walks collecting aluminum cans to support good causes.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; one brother, Jerry; and one sister, Patty.
She is survived by her children, Laura (Chris) Thomasson of Dawsonville, Ga., Keith (Teresa) Lutgring of St Marks, Jon Lutgring of St Marks, Eric Lutgring of Magnet and David (Christy) Lutgring of St. Marks; her one sister and two brothers; her 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Marks Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Cemetery Fund or Catholic Charities.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and caretakers at Oakwood Health Campus and Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their compassionate and comforting care.
Please note to anyone attending the funeral home or church for visitation and/or services, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left on line at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
