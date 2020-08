Or Copy this URL to Share

TELL CITY – Johanna M. Rager, 63, passed away Aug. 26, 2020.

She was born in Tell City on Oct. 18, 1956, to the late James William Cronin, Sr. and Helen G. (Layman) DeVillez.

Johanna was united in marriage on Oct. 23, 2004, to Tim Rager. She had worked as a CNA for several years at Oakwood Health Campus and retired last year from ABBCO Cleaning Service.

