John Allen Jacob (1965 - 2019)
TELL CITY – John Allen Jacob, 53, passed away Feb. 16, 2019, at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky.
Born Sept. 22, 1965 in Tell City, he was the son of Edwin and Brenda (Howe) Jacob. Survivors include his son, Zachary Jacob; his companion, Cindy Lane; his parents; and his brother, Ronnie Jacob (Mindy) all of Tell City. He is preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Jacob.
Funeral services were held at 11 am Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Humane Society.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 21, 2019
