HAWESVILLE, Ky. – John Francis Prichard, 72, of Hawesville, Ky., passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. John was born on Nov. 9, 1946, in Clinton, Mass., to the late Francis S. and Hazel Ketner Prichard and grew up in Salisbury, N.C. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Doris Prichard. He was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for many years, taught Bible study, Sunday school and served on various committees.

John graduated from East Rowan High School in North Carolina in 1964 and from North Carolina State with a degree in pulp and paper science. After working in Beaumont, Texas, and Natchitoches, La., he transferred to Willamette Industries (Now Domtar) in Hawesville where he retired in 2003. After retirement, he managed the Pro Shop at the Tell City Bowling Center for 15 years. He enjoyed bowling (having bowled a 300 game in his younger years), golfing, fishing, woodworking and attracting and watching purple marlins from his front porch swing. He was also a dedicated Boston Red Sox fan.

John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda McCaslin Prichard, several cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Larry and Carol McCaslin and Ronald and Beth McCaslin and several nieces, great nieces and great nephews and many, many friends.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial in Serenity Hills. John's family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 until 10:30 a.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky 3419 Wathens Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301, or Hawesville Baptist Church Building Fund P O Box 57 Hawesville, KY 42348. Online condolences may be left for John's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com. Published in Perry County News on Oct. 3, 2019

