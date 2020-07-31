CHARLESTON, S.C. – John Louis Denu, 72, of Charleston, S.C., formerly of Siberia, passed away on Tues, July 14, 2020, at his home in West Ashley.

He was the son of the late Louis Denu and Mildred Miller.

John was a pilot in the United States Air Force and retired as a Major in 1992 after a 22-and-a-half-year military career. John graduated from the University of Evansville where he was in the Air Force ROTC program and upon graduation was commissioned a second lieutenant in the USAF. After completing Air Force pilot training, John was sent to Vietnam where he was a forward air controller flying a twin-engine Cessna O-2 flying reconnaissance and marking targets for the B-52's. Upon returning from Vietnam, John got an assignment flying F-4 Phantom fighter jets, the favorite plane of his career. After the F-4 assignment John flew KC-135 tankers, which is the airplane he retired on at Grissom Air Force Base after serving in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. During his military career he received numerous awards including attending Red Flag, which is the Air Force equivalent of Top Gun.

His commendations include, Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Combat Readiness Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

John was an avid sailor, having sailed on Patoka Lake and Kentucky Lake for many years, and then sailing in the Charleston area since 2014. John has also sailed in the British Virgin Islands numerous times and also in Greece. In addition to sailing, John was also a craftsman, handyman and artist.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosalie (Hagedorn), and son, Shane. He is also survived by his siblings, Edward Denu, Donald Denu, Peggy Franchville, Rosemary LaGrange, Middy Keller and Michael Denu; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The immediate family will honor John at Beaufort National Cemetery in South Carolina with full military honors at a date to be announced later.

