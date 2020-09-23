1/1
John M. Malcomson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANNELTON – John M. Malcomson, 48, originally of Cannelton, passed away surrounded by the comfort and company of loved ones on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after six years of battling various major health challenges.
He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Malcomson.
He is survived by his mother, Eunice Malcomson; brothers, Ben and Robie Malcomson; his daughter, Adalyn; his sons, Jacob and Caleb Malcomson; aunt, Judy Melton; uncle, Mike Melton; and cousins, Gretchen, Grant and Chris.
John's life was like a book filled with many chapters. Yet, sadly not enough.
He completed high school and several forms of vocational, medical training. John spent many years within the medical field at various tiers helping save lives, as well as mentoring others.
A man of action, he was capable of thinking quick on the fly in high traumatic situations, which made his career path a perfect fit for him. John was well-respected for his determination, hard work, intellect and professionalism. It is hard not to find a story from someone within the tri-state alone that he did not touch in a positive and inspirational way.
Despite all of his professional accomplishments, John was most proud of his children. To know that his daughter was growing up and carrying the same fun-loving spirit as he did, his oldest son, Jacob, following his heart and being a part of the Evansville Police Department and his youngest son, Caleb, attending college. Even more so, John would find out within the past month that he would become a grandfather.
As far as hobbies go, he loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball, watching and making multiple trips to games with his family. John was also a Dallas Cowboys and Indiana Hoosier fan. He enjoyed listening to various forms of music from rock to country.
For those that would like to help out on a financial level, a Facebook fundraising page was setup in his memory with proceeds going towards funeral/burial services and financial support for his children and upcoming grandchild. Follow the link below at www.facebook.com/donate/1218876415151241/
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel. Pastor Ann Skiba will officiate. Burial will follow in New Cliff Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cannelton's First United Methodist Church's Bereavement Fund, which was John's church throughout his childhood.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
While visiting the funeral home, a mask is to be worn and social distancing is appreciated. Thank you for your cooperation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
129 North Sixth Street
Cannelton, IN 47520
(812) 547-2251
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved