CANNELTON – John M. Malcomson, 48, originally of Cannelton, passed away surrounded by the comfort and company of loved ones on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after six years of battling various major health challenges.
He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Malcomson.
He is survived by his mother, Eunice Malcomson; brothers, Ben and Robie Malcomson; his daughter, Adalyn; his sons, Jacob and Caleb Malcomson; aunt, Judy Melton; uncle, Mike Melton; and cousins, Gretchen, Grant and Chris.
John's life was like a book filled with many chapters. Yet, sadly not enough.
He completed high school and several forms of vocational, medical training. John spent many years within the medical field at various tiers helping save lives, as well as mentoring others.
A man of action, he was capable of thinking quick on the fly in high traumatic situations, which made his career path a perfect fit for him. John was well-respected for his determination, hard work, intellect and professionalism. It is hard not to find a story from someone within the tri-state alone that he did not touch in a positive and inspirational way.
Despite all of his professional accomplishments, John was most proud of his children. To know that his daughter was growing up and carrying the same fun-loving spirit as he did, his oldest son, Jacob, following his heart and being a part of the Evansville Police Department and his youngest son, Caleb, attending college. Even more so, John would find out within the past month that he would become a grandfather.
As far as hobbies go, he loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball, watching and making multiple trips to games with his family. John was also a Dallas Cowboys and Indiana Hoosier fan. He enjoyed listening to various forms of music from rock to country.
For those that would like to help out on a financial level, a Facebook fundraising page was setup in his memory with proceeds going towards funeral/burial services and financial support for his children and upcoming grandchild. Follow the link below at www.facebook.com/donate/1218876415151241/
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel. Pastor Ann Skiba will officiate. Burial will follow in New Cliff Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cannelton's First United Methodist Church's Bereavement Fund, which was John's church throughout his childhood.
While visiting the funeral home, a mask is to be worn and social distancing is appreciated. Thank you for your cooperation.