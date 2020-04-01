Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Payne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARTHAGE, Tenn. – Mr. John Payne of Park Avenue in Carthage died at 9:55 a.m. Friday morning March 27, 2020, at the Carmack Avenue, home of his mother following a years-long battle with cancer. Mr. Payne was 47 and Aseracare of Hermitage had been assisting his family during his final days of illness.

Graveside services were Sunday afternoon, March 29, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Monica Mowdy officiating. Burial followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Born John William Payne in Lebanon on Jan. 17, 1973, he was the son of Charles Bruce Payne of the Whitleyville Community in Jackson County and Tina Igou Frizzell of Carthage.

Before Mr. Payne's illness, he was employed in maintenance for Bridgestone America and later with THK Rhythm North America in Sparta.

He was a 1991 graduate of Lebanon High School and received certification as a maintenance engineering technician.

Mr. Payne proudly served our country with the United States Marines during the Persian Gulf War and was inducted July 15, 1991, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in El Tora, Calif., on July 14, 1995, with total overseas service of five months and twenty six days.

For his meritorious service, he was awarded the national defense service medal, rifle marksmanship badge, meritorious mast, good conduct medal and sea service deployment badge.

While a member of the Marines, he was trained as an aircraft airframes mechanic.

Mr. Payne was of the Church of Christ belief.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his daughter, Kate Owens of McMinnville; sister, Jenny Payne Bowles and husband, Sam, of Gordonsville; step-father, Greg Frizzell, also of Carthage; step-mother, Leann Payne of the Whitleyville Community; step-sister, Angie Bryant and husband, Curt, of Castalian Springs; two step-brothers, Jerry Hardin and wife, Rachel, of Bowling Green, Ky., Eric Frizzell and wife, Trish, of Tell City; and several nieces and nephews.

