TELL CITY – Jon R. Wiram, 83, passed away Dec. 25, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus.
Born Aug. 29, 1936, in Terre Haute, he was son of the late Alonzo "Lonnie" and Anna Bennett Wiram. He married Barbara Gordon on Dec. 23, 1960, who survives. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Jon was a retired Teamster truck driver employed by A&H Truck Line for many years.
He enjoyed taking drives with his wife, family, bowling and spending time at the coffee shop with friends.
Survivors include in addition to his wife Barbara are his children, Joe (Kathy) Wiram of Chattanooga, Tenn., Lisa (Joe) Aldridge of Bloomington, Larky (Mark) Flannagan of Tell City, Jon (Leigh Ann) Wiram of Chicago, Ill.; sisters, Rosemary Duling, Carolyn Latham; his grandchildren, Nolan, Matthew, Baylor, Bryce, Shane, Sean, Logan Elaine, Vanessa, Mica and Keian; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joe, Chet, William, Kenny, Frank and Hub Wiram and a sister, Virginia Guthrie.
Visitation will be at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday Jan. 5, 2020.
Service and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 2, 2020