Joretta A. Lawrence
1931 - 2020
TELL CITY – Joretta A. Lawrence, 88, passed away on June 18, 2020.
She was born in Perry County on December 17, 1931, daughter of the late Nora Bell (Hurst) and James Knox Loney. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Lenord Lawrence in 2007; a sister Mae Loney and a brother, Earl Loney.
Joretta retired from General Electric in 1989 after 40 years. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Tell City. Joretta spent her life helping others. She enjoyed meeting her friends for coffee at McDonald's every morning. Family was everything to Joretta and she cherished her time spent with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is her daughter, Debra Hoffman and husband, Mark of Evansville; her granddaughters, Amy Hughes (Jeremy), Seymour and Malia Mohan (Sriram) of Terre Haute; great-grandchildren, Felicity Hughes and Arjun Mohan; sister, Clara Dickerson of Tell City; brother, Ben Loney (Ruth) of Tell City; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Huber Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Tell City or Oakwood Health Campus Resident Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

Published in Perry County News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
