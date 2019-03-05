Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Loren" Stephens. View Sign

TELL CITY – Joseph "Loren" Stephens, 77, passed away March 4, 2019.

Born Aug. 2, 1941, in Tell City, Ind., he was the son of Theodore F. and Loretta G. (Staples) Stephens George. He was united in marriage to Karan (Kuster) Stephens. Loren was a postal carrier for the US Postal Service and had worked at Woodcrafters and with the Boilermaker Union 374. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Rome Masonic Lodge 133, the VFW, and the American Legion. He enjoyed music, Karaoke, woodworking, collecting guns and was active in the Schweitzer Fest musicals. Loren was a 1959 graduate of Tell City High School and attended Purdue University and Owensboro Business College.

Surviving are his wife, Karan of Tell City; his siblings, David Stephens and Jean Pierrard, both of Tell City; his children, Mark Stephens (Suzette) of Tell City, Brian Stephens of Tell City, Julie Gunn (Jon) of Santa Claus and Debbie Higginson (James) of Cameron, W.Va.; his 11 grandchildren, Amy, Tracy, Mason, Chase, Bryce, Kelly, Abby, Jimmy, Jordyne, Chelsea and Frances; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Lisa Stowe.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. There will be a Mason Service at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Backpack Program.

920 10Th St

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 7, 2019

