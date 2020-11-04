TELL CITY – Josh A. Jackson, 45, of Bowling Green, Ky., and formerly of Tell City, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020.
Josh was born in Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 13, 1975. He was a 1994 graduate of Tell City High School and attended Western Kentucky University, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.
Josh enjoyed his time in Bowling Green, eventually calling it home. He was owner of Brush Bucket Painting. Josh was a huge Kentucky Wildcats fan, loved the outdoors, hiking and all types of music. To know Josh was to love Josh. He was an amazing friend with a huge heart. You would never see him in a bad mood or without a smile on his face. Josh was incredibly witty, funny and smart. He absolutely loved spending time with his family and his friends.
Surviving is his mother, Ricki (Hobbs) Jackson of Tell City; brother, Chris Jackson and his wife, Kelly of Evansville; his niece and nephew, Kate and Quinn Jackson; his girlfriend, Hannah Walsh-Kleeman, and her daughters, Emma Osborne and Maci Kleeman; and his beloved Great Dane, Jemma. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Jackson.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with Rev. Jack Masterson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Josh to your favorite charity
