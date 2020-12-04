1/2
Joshua R. "Josh" Sims
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Joshua R. "Josh" Sims, 60, formerly of Perry County, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, in Panama City, Fla., where he lived and worked for the past 35 years.
Josh was born on Nov. 19, 1960, to late Warren Randall Sims Sr. and Margaret "Margie" (Riat) Sims. He was also preceded in death by a brother Orville Sims and a sister, Brenda "Blacky" Nugent.
Josh attended Tell City High School and moved to Panama City, Fla., in 1985. He was plant superintendent at G.A.C. Contractors, formerly Gulf Asphalt, until the time of his death.
Josh loved children, although he never had any of his own. He was full of life, lived in the moment and never met a stranger. Josh made everyone smile by just being around him. He was always there to lend a hand, no matter what the task. Josh enjoyed taking drives and going to work, truly loving his job.
Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Warren "Randy" Sims Jr. (Mary) of Lenoir City, Tenn., Daniel "Tom" Sims of Tell City, Denny Sims (Julie) of Tell City, Roberta Crook of Lenoir City, Tenn., Christine Lane of Tell City, LuAnne Embry (Mike) of Hawesville, Ky., Suzie Vogt (Terry Turner) of Lewisport, Ky., and Linda Stone of Tell City; his best friend whom he considered like a little brother, George "Hewey" Rochefort and his wife, Stephanie, and their children of Panama City, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews along with several great- nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 6, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Stephen Donahue will officiate. Burial will be in New Cliff Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church.
Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Huber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Huber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Such a wonderful friend and boss.So many wonderful memories i could spend hours just chatting about the times we had.But the best thing was knowing people like him still existed in this world.He is a amazing person that will be remembered in many family stories.
Barbara Gilley
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved