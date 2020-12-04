TELL CITY – Joshua R. "Josh" Sims, 60, formerly of Perry County, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, in Panama City, Fla., where he lived and worked for the past 35 years.
Josh was born on Nov. 19, 1960, to late Warren Randall Sims Sr. and Margaret "Margie" (Riat) Sims. He was also preceded in death by a brother Orville Sims and a sister, Brenda "Blacky" Nugent.
Josh attended Tell City High School and moved to Panama City, Fla., in 1985. He was plant superintendent at G.A.C. Contractors, formerly Gulf Asphalt, until the time of his death.
Josh loved children, although he never had any of his own. He was full of life, lived in the moment and never met a stranger. Josh made everyone smile by just being around him. He was always there to lend a hand, no matter what the task. Josh enjoyed taking drives and going to work, truly loving his job.
Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Warren "Randy" Sims Jr. (Mary) of Lenoir City, Tenn., Daniel "Tom" Sims of Tell City, Denny Sims (Julie) of Tell City, Roberta Crook of Lenoir City, Tenn., Christine Lane of Tell City, LuAnne Embry (Mike) of Hawesville, Ky., Suzie Vogt (Terry Turner) of Lewisport, Ky., and Linda Stone of Tell City; his best friend whom he considered like a little brother, George "Hewey" Rochefort and his wife, Stephanie, and their children of Panama City, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews along with several great- nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 6, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Stephen Donahue will officiate. Burial will be in New Cliff Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church.
Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.