TELL CITY – Joy Thompson Blinzinger, 80, formerly of Tell City, died on Feb. 27, 2019, after a brief illness.
|
She was born April 12, 1938, in St. Paul, Minn., daughter of the late Harold and Lucille Smith. She was also preceded in death by a son, James Brett Thompson, a daughter Robin Jill Thompson, and a brother Lee Smith.
She is survived by her spouse, Bob Blinzinger; daughters, Wendy (Larry) Payne and Karen (Bill) Shirrell; her son Mike (Donna) Thompson; her grandchildren Brett Thompson, Bradley Bohn, Amber Thompson, Buddy Thompson, Ashley Thompson, Kat Shirrell, Kim Shirrell, Nick Shirrell, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at noon CST on Monday, March 4, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with burial in Greenwood Cemetery immediately following the service.
Messages of condolence may be sent online to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 4, 2019