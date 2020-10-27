TELL CITY – Joyce Efinger, 83, left all of her pain behind as she entered her eternal glory on Oct. 16, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Tell City on Dec. 2, 1936, the first-born child of the late Louis and Cecelia (Peter) Boerste. It was evident in her early development that she had physical challenges due to cerebral palsy; it was evident to everyone but Joyce. She overcame any obstacle set before her.
Joyce was introduced to a young man serving in the U.S. Air Force and so began a lifelong commitment of love and companionship. Joyce was united in marriage to James D. "Jim" Efinger on Jan. 11, 1958, at St. Paul Catholic Church, where they were currently members. They lived the military family life, compiling friends that would last a lifetime.
Joyce attended St. Paul Grade School and the former Academy of Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, completing her education at the University of Evansville. She worked as a teacher's assistant at Myers Elementary, Perry Central Schools and Tell City Schools. Co-workers often said that she was an inspiration and invaluable to them. She taught them life lessons that would always hold dear.
After Jim's retirement, they returned to Perry County to make their home. Jim accepted a job at Camp Koch Girl Scout Camp in Cannelton, where Joyce had reservations, but as in the military, she went where her husband went. A lifelong Girl Scout, Joyce quickly became a driving force, directing programs and covering all of the hillside, which was not an easy task, even for the physically fit. Joyce and "Mr. Jim" were a motivation to all who attended Girl Scout Camp and touch the lives of many children and adults who knew them.
Joyce enjoyed drawing, poetry and writing, including her autobiography, "My Life," and had written a book about her infant son, David.
When anyone discussed Joyce, the word "inspiring" was often used. She made others want to be a better person and gave them the courage to put forth effort. One thing was always for certain, you always knew where you stood with Joyce. She will be fondly remembered.
She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 63 years, Jim Efinger of Tell City; their children, Jane Efinger-Hayden (Dan) of Troy and Barbara Walling (Chester) of Reynolds Station, Ky.; sister, Janet Tillman of Newburgh; sister-in-law, Esther Lutterman (Ed) of St. Meinrad; her grandchildren, Jennifer Decker (Ralph, Jr.) and Jim Kraus (Ashlee); and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her parents, was a son in infancy, David Jude Efinger; brother, Kenneth Boerste; and a sister in infancy, Phyllis Boerste.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Tony Hollowell officiated with burial following in St. Mark Cemetery.
Visitation was held Monday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Council on Aging or Catholic Charities.
