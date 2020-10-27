1/1
Joyce Efinger
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Joyce Efinger, 83, left all of her pain behind as she entered her eternal glory on Oct. 16, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Tell City on Dec. 2, 1936, the first-born child of the late Louis and Cecelia (Peter) Boerste. It was evident in her early development that she had physical challenges due to cerebral palsy; it was evident to everyone but Joyce. She overcame any obstacle set before her.
Joyce was introduced to a young man serving in the U.S. Air Force and so began a lifelong commitment of love and companionship. Joyce was united in marriage to James D. "Jim" Efinger on Jan. 11, 1958, at St. Paul Catholic Church, where they were currently members. They lived the military family life, compiling friends that would last a lifetime. 
Joyce attended St. Paul Grade School and the former Academy of Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, completing her education at the University of Evansville. She worked as a teacher's assistant at Myers Elementary, Perry Central Schools and Tell City Schools. Co-workers often said that she was an inspiration and invaluable to them. She taught them life lessons that would always hold dear.
After Jim's retirement, they returned to Perry County to make their home. Jim accepted a job at Camp Koch Girl Scout Camp in Cannelton, where Joyce had reservations, but as in the military, she went where her husband went. A lifelong Girl Scout, Joyce quickly became a driving force, directing programs and covering all of the hillside, which was not an easy task, even for the physically fit. Joyce and "Mr. Jim" were a motivation to all who attended Girl Scout Camp and touch the lives of many children and adults who knew them.
Joyce enjoyed drawing, poetry and writing, including her autobiography, "My Life," and had written a book about her infant son, David.
When anyone discussed Joyce, the word "inspiring" was often used. She made others want to be a better person and gave them the courage to put forth effort. One thing was always for certain, you always knew where you stood with Joyce. She will be fondly remembered.
She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 63 years, Jim Efinger of Tell City; their children, Jane Efinger-Hayden (Dan) of Troy and Barbara Walling (Chester) of Reynolds Station, Ky.; sister, Janet Tillman of Newburgh; sister-in-law, Esther Lutterman (Ed) of St. Meinrad; her grandchildren, Jennifer Decker (Ralph, Jr.) and Jim Kraus (Ashlee); and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her parents, was a son in infancy, David Jude Efinger; brother, Kenneth Boerste; and a sister in infancy, Phyllis Boerste.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Tony Hollowell officiated with burial following in St. Mark Cemetery.
Visitation was held Monday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Council on Aging or Catholic Charities.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net
While visiting the funeral home or church, a mask is to be worn and social distancing is appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Huber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Huber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved