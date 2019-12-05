Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Price. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEESVILLE, S.C. – Joyce Price passed peacefully on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Golden Living Center surrounded by her daughter, her nurses and aides.

She was born July 20, 1933, to the late Ernest and Ethel Frye. She grew up in Red Bank, S.C. She went to work in a cotton mill where she met the love of her life, the late Melvin Price. They were married on April 12, 1952, and they later moved to Leesville, S.C. They had two children; the late Barbara Jeanette Price and Melvina (Dan) Drake of Cannelton.

She worked at Hartwell Industries, but she was known for her baking and cooking. Besides her famous plain pound cake, numerous other occasion cakes came out of her well-used oven, then beautifully decorated. Family reunions and church dinners were not complete without her macaroni & cheese 'pie' and chicken salad.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She loved all of her First Calvary Baptist Church family, including the WMU ladies, Happy Faces and making cards in CARE.

Joyce had been living at Golden Living Center for over four years. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching westerns, picking on the staff and blowing them kisses.

Missing her here is her daughter, Melvina, son-in-law, Dan, and granddaughter, Massey Drake. Also surviving are, a brother, Jerry Frye of Lexington, S.C.; sister-in-laws; a lot of nieces, nephews, cousins, the "Sisters," and other friends.

Those that had been patiently waiting for her arrival in Heaven were her parents, her husband Melvin, daughter Jeanette, a brother, Lester Frye and a sister, Ernestine Hall. Also, awaiting the homecoming were many other family members, in-laws, and too many friends to name or count.

Graveside services were held Saturday, Nov. 30, at First Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

"Thank you" to Dr. Ana and all the Golden Living staff for all their love, patience, and wonderful care they provided. She loved each one of them. "Thank you" to Heart to Heart Hospice team for the care, reading devotions, saying prayers, and the special attention they showed her. Family members would like them to know words are not enough to express their gratitude. LEESVILLE, S.C. – Joyce Price passed peacefully on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Golden Living Center surrounded by her daughter, her nurses and aides.She was born July 20, 1933, to the late Ernest and Ethel Frye. She grew up in Red Bank, S.C. She went to work in a cotton mill where she met the love of her life, the late Melvin Price. They were married on April 12, 1952, and they later moved to Leesville, S.C. They had two children; the late Barbara Jeanette Price and Melvina (Dan) Drake of Cannelton.She worked at Hartwell Industries, but she was known for her baking and cooking. Besides her famous plain pound cake, numerous other occasion cakes came out of her well-used oven, then beautifully decorated. Family reunions and church dinners were not complete without her macaroni & cheese 'pie' and chicken salad.Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She loved all of her First Calvary Baptist Church family, including the WMU ladies, Happy Faces and making cards in CARE.Joyce had been living at Golden Living Center for over four years. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching westerns, picking on the staff and blowing them kisses.Missing her here is her daughter, Melvina, son-in-law, Dan, and granddaughter, Massey Drake. Also surviving are, a brother, Jerry Frye of Lexington, S.C.; sister-in-laws; a lot of nieces, nephews, cousins, the "Sisters," and other friends.Those that had been patiently waiting for her arrival in Heaven were her parents, her husband Melvin, daughter Jeanette, a brother, Lester Frye and a sister, Ernestine Hall. Also, awaiting the homecoming were many other family members, in-laws, and too many friends to name or count.Graveside services were held Saturday, Nov. 30, at First Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery."Thank you" to Dr. Ana and all the Golden Living staff for all their love, patience, and wonderful care they provided. She loved each one of them. "Thank you" to Heart to Heart Hospice team for the care, reading devotions, saying prayers, and the special attention they showed her. Family members would like them to know words are not enough to express their gratitude. Published in Perry County News on Dec. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close