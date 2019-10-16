TROY – Judy Ann Scott, 73, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at her brother's home.
Born Feb. 26, 1946, in Troy, she was the daughter of Beecher and Cornelia (Wright) Scott.
Judy graduated from Tell City High School in 1964 and attended two years at Northeast Oklahoma University. After graduation she moved to Danville, Ill., and worked at General Electric and the USO club. Later she moved to Miami, Okla., and was employed at Oklahoma Leather in Miami.
She was very active in the Miami First Christian Church and enjoyed quilting, working in her garden and her dogs Browser and Duke.
Survivors include her brothers, Paul (Diana) Scott of Tell City, Wayne (Lois) Scott of Tell City, Lewis Scott of New Boston, Roger Ward Scott of Lawrence Kan.; a sister Janet (Steve) Carlton of Jasper and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, are a sister, Donna Gibbs a brother, Bill Scott and a nephew, Jason Scott.
Services were Monday, Oct. 14, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Troy City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the or Kindred Hospice.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 17, 2019