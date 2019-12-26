TELL CITY – Judy B. Cronin, 90, passed away Dec. 20, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
Born Dec. 13, 1929, at St. Marks, she was the daughter of the late Claude A. and Hettie Malone Brown.
She was married to Kenny Cronin, who survives. Judy had been employed at General Electric and along with her husband operated Kenny's Service Station.
She enjoyed, horseshoes, euchre and fishing.
Survivors include her husband Kenny; daughters, Vicky (Roger) Cronin of Carbondale, Ill., Beci (Rob) Cail of Tell City; her sons, Ronald (Marilyn) Cronin, Poke (Lana) Cronin both of Tell City, Mark Cronin of Cloverport, Ky.; grandchildren, Brett, Brent, Jamie, Ryan, Chad, Brandi and Derek; and five great-grandchildren..
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Shellayne Cronin; five brothers, Drolus, Leonard, Estel, Elmer and Wayne Brown; and her seven sisters, Opal Collignon, Hazel Amos, Effie Rhodes, Volma Wolf, Helen Brown, Ruth Brown and Roma Phelps.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 22, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. Burial in Lilly Dale Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Oakwood Health Campus activity fund.
The family would like to thank Oakwood Health Campus for their exceptional care.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 23, 2019