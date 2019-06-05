TELL CITY – June K. Ramsey, 93, passed away May 28, 2019, at her home in Huntington Beach, Calif.
She was born in Los Angeles, Calif.
Surviving are her children, Roxanne Shamay (John), Melvin Ramsey, Daniel Ramsey (Tammy), Tom Ramsey (Denise) and Steven Ramsey; a sister Arlene Bowen; grandchildren, Tommy, Casey, Richard, Michael, Brittney, Chis and Nicholas and great grandchildren, Aiden, Amelia, Jackson and Kendall.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, June 8, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Tell City. President Billy Bryant and Conducting President Chris Stirk will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to your veteran organization.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on June 6, 2019